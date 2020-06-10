- The emergence of some fresh USD selling assisted EUR/USD to regain traction on Tuesday.
- The pair moved into consolidation phase as the focus now shifts to the key FOMC decision.
The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied over 120 pips from the daily swing lows, around the 1.1240 region. A modest pullback in the global equity markets provided a modest boost to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status and exerted some initial downward pressure on the major. The euro bulls largely shrugged off slightly better-than-expected final Eurozone Q1 GDP print, which showed that the bloc’s economy contracted by 3.6% as compared to -3.8% reported in the preliminary report. The annualized figure was also revised higher to -3.1% from -3.2% estimated.
However, the emergence of some fresh USD selling pressure during the second half of the day extended some support, rather assisted the pair to regain positive traction. Expectations of a dovish outlook from the Fed led to a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This coupled with the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy undermined the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's goodish intraday bounce. The pair jumped back above mid-1.1300s, closer to multi-month tops, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The pair moved into a consolidation phase as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the latest FOMC policy update. The Fed is scheduled to announce its decision at the end of a two-day meeting later during the US session this Wednesday. The US central bank is universally expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement and the central bank's outlook for the economy. This announcement will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus for the major.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, oscillators on the daily chart are still pointing to slightly overbought conditions and warrant some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets. That said, a sustained move beyond the recent swing high, around the 1.1385 area, which coincides with a descending trend-line resistance extending from February 2018, will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the positive move towards mid-1.1400s before bulls eventually aim to retest YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1240-30 region might continue to protect the immediate downside and is followed by the 1.1200 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels, leading to a subsequent fall below the 1.1180 area might prompt some long-unwinding trade and drag the pair further towards the 1.1135-30 horizontal level. Some follow-through selling might turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.1100 round-figure mark and accelerate the corrective slide back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1020-15 region, which should act as a strong near-term base.
