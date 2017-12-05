EUR/USD Forecast: sideways to bearish, US data critical

The EUR/USD pair holds at the lower end of its weekly range, consolidating around 1.0860 ahead of the last big event of the week, the release of US inflation later today. As usual, German data released early London resulted encouraging, but not enough to trigger EUR gains. The EU largest economy expanded at 0.6% in the first quarter of the year, matching market's expectations, and above previous quarter 0.4%. Inflation in April reached 2.0% yearly basis, while when compared to March, the consumer price index remained unchanged, also in line with expectations. EU Industrial Production, however, was a miss, down by 0.1% monthly basis against expectations of a 0.3% advance.

The market is focused on upcoming US data, with April retail sales and inflation up next. US data, despite far from negative, has been sort of soft lately, barely enough to keep the Fed on its tightening path. News yesterday were better-than-expected, lifting hopes that macro data will pick up pace. Therefore, the market is expecting strong readings today to resume dollar buying. In-line with expectations won't be enough.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the risk remains towards the downside, with the price developing below its 20 and 100 SMAs, and indicators holding directionless within bearish territory. Given the latest sideways trading, the pair needs to break below 1.0820 to confirm a downward extension, with 1.0770 and 1.0730 as the next supports and probable bearish targets.

The immediate resistance is 1.0900, but it will take an advance beyond 1.0930 to see the pair recovering its upward momentum, with scope then to extend its advance up to the 1.0960/70 region.

View live chart of the EUR/USD