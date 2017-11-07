EUR/USD Forecast: should easily surpass 1.15 psychological mark

The greenback remained on the back foot through Asian session on Wednesday, with the key US Dollar Index sinking to fresh multi-month lows and lifting the EUR/USD pair to fresh 14-month tops, closer to the key 1.15 psychological mark. The buck came under intense selling pressure on Tuesday and the sudden weakness ignited after Donald Trump, Jr., released emails indicating collusion with the Russian government to boost Trump's campaign by using damaging information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton.

Adding to this, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard's comments, suggesting cautious Fed rate tightening cycle in order to revive inflation, dampened expectations for additional Fed rate hike action this year and further dragged the greenback lower. Brainard's remarks came just a day before the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony on the Fed's monetary policy outlook before the House Financial Services Committee. In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the Euro-zone, broader market sentiment surrounding the greenback would act as an exclusive driver of the pair's movement on Wednesday.

From a technical perspective, the pair is currently placed at 61.8% Fibonacci extension of 1.1172-1.1445 up-move, and subsequent retracement, and the ongoing momentum seems strong enough to continue boosting the pair even beyond the 1.1500 handle towards its next major hurdle near 1.1530-35 region. On the flip side, any pull-back from higher levels might now find some fresh buying interest near 1.1465-60 region, below which the pair could extend the corrective slide towards 1.1435-25 strong horizontal support.