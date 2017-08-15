EUR/USD Forecast: short term bearish ahead of US Retail Sales

The American dollar extended its advance overnight, as risk sentiment kept improving in Asia, with the pair down to 1.1720, although bouncing from the level after London's opening. Easing geopolitical tensions and a strong bounce in equities pushed the pair lower, alongside with a disappointing German preliminary Q2 GDP reading, as the economy grew by less than expected, although at a firm pace. According to Destatis, GDP rose 0.6% in the quarter, below the expected 0.7% and an upwardly revised Q1 0.7%. Annually basis, the economy advanced just by 0.8%, well below previous 3.2%.

The pair stabilized in the 1.1750/60 region, ahead of July US Retail Sales data. Sales are expected to have grew 0.4% in the month after falling by 0.2% in June, while the core reading is seen up 0.3% from a previous fall of 0.2%. The dollar can get some short-term support on in-line or above-expected readings, but disappointing data will likely push the currency lower against its European rival.

In the meantime, the short term picture for the pair shows an increasing bearish potential, with the price developing right below bullish 20 and 100 SMAs, and technical indicators presenting modest recoveries within negative territory. The downward momentum is quite limited, and the pair bounced from a strong static support area, the one surrounding 1.1715, 2015 yearly high. Below it, the next support is 1.1688, the low set last week. It will take a break below this last to confirm a downward extension, towards the 1.1640 price zone.

To the upside, the pair needs to recover pass 1.1780 to be able to extend its gains towards 1.1830, whilst beyond this last, 1.1860 comes next.

