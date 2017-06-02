EUR/USD Forecast: short term bearish

The EUR/USD pair retreats from a daily high set at the beginning of the day at 1.0790, trading near a daily low of 1.0742, with European equities under pressure, but commodity-related ones are still strong against the greenback. Germany released December Factory Orders so far today, indicating an increase of 5.2% monthly basis, the most since 2014, and of 8.1% when compared to a year before. The data is quite encouraging, as it confirms the strong economic expansion of the country suggested by previous macroeconomic releases. The EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index for February came in at 17.4, matching expectations.

The US will release the Labor Market Conditions Index for January after Wall Street´s opening, whilst FOMC member Harker will speak late in the afternoon,

From a technical point of view, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is towards the downside, given that the price was unable to advance beyond a now modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head south within negative territory, but with limited downward momentum. Nevertheless, the pair is range bound, with a major support are around 1.0700/20, where the pair has a bullish 100 SMA and the 31.8% retracement of the November/January slide. Seems unlikely that the pair can break below it, but if it does, the decline can extend down to 1.0650.

To the upside, the immediate resistance comes at 1.0770, followed by last week high of 1.0828. Still the pair needs to extend beyond 1.0840, to confirm further advances during the upcoming sessions.

