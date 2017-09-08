EUR/USD Forecast: short term bearish, 1.1715 key support

The EUR/USD pair trades near its Tuesday's low of 1.1714, as the dollar takes advantage over its high yielding rivals, following Trump's menace to respond to North Korea with "fury and fire" triggering risk aversion across the financial world. Gold, Swissy and the yen are the best performers, sharply higher against a weakened greenback, as despite its latest recovery, the American currency is still vulnerable.

The EU has nothing to offer from the macroeconomic side, with only the release of some minor economies´ data that hardly affect the market. Focus during the US session will be on Q2 preliminary Unit Labor Cost and Nonfarm productivity, as latest dollar's gains were solely base on solid employment figures.

From a technical point of view, the pair seems poised to extend its decline, given that in the 4 hours chart, is barely holding above an anyway bullish 100 SMA, whilst the 20 SMA accelerated further south above the current level, and technical indicators resumed their declines within negative territory.

The 1.1715 region is a critical support as the pair has the 2015 high at 1.1713, while bottoming yesterday at 1.1714, meaning that a break below it will likely result in a downward move towards the 1.1660/70 area, while beyond this last, 1.1620 is the next probable bearish target.

Selling interest has contained advances around 1.1760/70 during the last couple of sessions, whilst the 20 SMA stands at 1.1780, so it will take a recovery above this last to deny the bearish continuation and favor more advances up to 1.1820.

