EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0827

EU preliminary estimates of Markit March PMI plunged to record lows.

Dollar’s demand eases after the US Federal Reserve announced its largest-ever stimulus program.

EUR/USD struggling to stabilize beyond 1.0840 a Fibonacci level.

The EUR/USD pair has reached a weekly high of 1.0887, amid easing demand for the greenback. The shared currency surged amid the improved market’s mood, and in spite of the horrid Markit numbers released this Tuesday. According to preliminary estimates, the EU economy “suffered an unprecedented collapse in business activity in March as the coronavirus outbreak intensified.” The Services PMI in the Union plummeted to 28.4, the lowest on record, while manufacturing output was down from 48.7 to 39.5, registering the largest monthly contraction of production since April 2009 German figures were quite alike, with the preliminary estimate of the Services PMI at 34.5 and manufacturing output down to 45.7.

The market’s mood is on a better shape this Tuesday, underpinned by Fed’s massive QE program announced at the beginning of the week, and more countries are taking measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Nevertheless, the number of cases and the death toll keep rising, with the focus now in Europe and the US.

The US session will bring the Markit preliminary estimates of March PMI. The Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 42.8 from 50.7 previously, while the services index is expected at 42 from 49.4 in February. Worse-than-anticipated figures are more than likely.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has retreated from the mentioned high and is currently trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0840. The 4-hour chart shows that the price remains above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, although well below the 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels but losing bullish strength. Given the upbeat sentiment, chances of a downward move are limited. 1.0800 is the immediate support while bulls make give it another try on an extension beyond the mentioned daily high.

Support levels: 1.0725 1.0690 1.0650

Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0920