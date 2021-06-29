EUR/USD Forecast: Selling opportunity? Why the euro's recovery is only a dead-cat bounce

EUR/USD has been holding up above 1.19 amid market calm.

Tamer European inflation, Lagarde's potentially dovish speech and US data could send the pair lower.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in control.

Markets have recovered from the Federal Reserve's hawkish shift – but EUR/USD will have to wait. After tumbling down in mid-June, the world's most popular currency pair found reasons to recover, such as the not-extremely-high US inflation measure reported on Friday. Core PCE only met expectations at 3.4% YoY but did not beat them.

However, clouds are darkening over Europe once again, with the Delta variant aiming to spoil the old continent's cherished summer vacations. Spain and Portugal have slapped restrictions on tourists coming from the UK, critical to the recovery.

The euro may face further headwinds later on in the day – the same ones the dollar endured last week. Germany releases preliminary inflation figures for June, and similar to the US, they may undershoot or at least not exceed estimates.

Several hawkish members of the European Central Bank have suggested it is time to cut back on bond-buying as the economy improves and prices are rising and a halt to such advances could weigh on the common currency. Moreover, ECB President Christine Lagarde could counter such arguments with a speech later in the day.

Lagarde is a dove, supporting printing more euros to secure the recovery, and reportedly putting her foot down to clamp down on the more hawkish voices. She could do so once again.

Euro/dollar may also drop in response to US data. The S&P/Case Shiller House Price Index (HPI) is set to show further heat in the real-estate market and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence gauge for June will probably reflect higher sentiment among America's shoppers.

What about end-of-month flows? As the dollar has been strengthening during June, it could snap lower at the end of the month and the quarter. However, that will likely wait for the very last moment – Wednesday.

Overall, there are reasons to expect downside pressure on the currency pair, ending the recent and limited "dead-cat bounce."

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart has slipped back down and EUR/USD is struggling to recapture the 50 Simple Moving Average. It is trading under the 100 and 200 SMAs. Bears are in the lead.

Support awaits at 1.19, which provided support earlier in the week. Further down, the mid-June trough of 1.1850 and 1.18 await EUR/USD.

Some resistance is at 1.1950, which held the currency pair down of late. It is followed by the late June peak of 1.1975 and by 1.2015.