EUR/USD Forecast: Sell opportunity? Dollar decline looks short-lived, technicals point lower

Has EUR/USD bottomed out or is it only a correction? That is the question on traders' minds, and the answer is probably the latter – merely a countertrend within the broader downside move.

While relatively upbeat eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes can justify a few pips to the upside for the euro, the dollar's decline is more broad-based. However, it is not deep. It seems that investors are taking profits on greenback longs – or perhaps these are belated end-of-quarter flows.

The dollar still has substantial reasons to rise. The buck is backed by the Federal Reserve, which has recently taken a hawkish. That lean toward tightening monetary policy and printing fewer greenbacks is supported by upbeat data, such as weekly jobless claims, which hit a new low at 364,000.

A more significant economic release is due shortly – the ISM Manufacturing PMI. Markets will watch the headline figure as well as the employment component, which are set to be upbeat. That could give the dollar a fresh boost.

The PMI serves as a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report, one that carries elevated expectations. Are economists overestimating US job growth once again? Perhaps, and in that case, the greenback could suffer. Nevertheless, that is a story for Friday, not Thursday.

Back to the old continent, the EU launched its green passport on Thursday, yet summer holidays are at risk due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus. While over half of the old continent's population received at least one vaccine dose, it is lagging behind its developed-world peers

All in all, EUR/USD will likely fall before it recovers.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Euro/dollar has bounced off the lows, pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart away from the 30 levels – thus far from oversold conditions and allowing for more falls. Momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair trades under the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages.

Support awaits at 1.1855, which capped EUR/USD before its most recent rise. It is followed by 1.1837, the new trough. Further down, 1.18 and 1.1760 await.

Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.1885, followed by 1.1910, which is where the 50 SMA hits the price. The next levels to watch are 1.1950 and 1.75 are next.

