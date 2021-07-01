EUR/USD Forecast: Sell opportunity? Dollar decline looks short-lived, technicals point lower

- EUR/USD has recovered from the lowest levels since April as the dollar pares its gains.
- US data and fears of the Delta variant could push the pair down.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
Has EUR/USD bottomed out or is it only a correction? That is the question on traders' minds, and the answer is probably the latter – merely a countertrend within the broader downside move.
While relatively upbeat eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes can justify a few pips to the upside for the euro, the dollar's decline is more broad-based. However, it is not deep. It seems that investors are taking profits on greenback longs – or perhaps these are belated end-of-quarter flows.
The dollar still has substantial reasons to rise. The buck is backed by the Federal Reserve, which has recently taken a hawkish. That lean toward tightening monetary policy and printing fewer greenbacks is supported by upbeat data, such as weekly jobless claims, which hit a new low at 364,000.
A more significant economic release is due shortly – the ISM Manufacturing PMI. Markets will watch the headline figure as well as the employment component, which are set to be upbeat. That could give the dollar a fresh boost.
See ISM Manufacturing Preview: Expansion to continue but how severe is the labor shortage?
The PMI serves as a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report, one that carries elevated expectations. Are economists overestimating US job growth once again? Perhaps, and in that case, the greenback could suffer. Nevertheless, that is a story for Friday, not Thursday.
More US June Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Back to the old continent, the EU launched its green passport on Thursday, yet summer holidays are at risk due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant of coronavirus. While over half of the old continent's population received at least one vaccine dose, it is lagging behind its developed-world peers
All in all, EUR/USD will likely fall before it recovers.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar has bounced off the lows, pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart away from the 30 levels – thus far from oversold conditions and allowing for more falls. Momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair trades under the 50, 100 and 200 simple moving averages.
Support awaits at 1.1855, which capped EUR/USD before its most recent rise. It is followed by 1.1837, the new trough. Further down, 1.18 and 1.1760 await.
Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.1885, followed by 1.1910, which is where the 50 SMA hits the price. The next levels to watch are 1.1950 and 1.75 are next.
More NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 as the dollar pares gains
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1850 and is on a recovery path, as the dollar softens. US jobless claims beat estimates with 364K, yet failed to boost the greenback. The focus is on the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
GBP/USD bounces from 10-week low, hovers around 1.38
GBP/USD has advanced above 1.38, recovering from the fresh 10-week lows it hit earlier. The UK Manufacturing PMI missed estimates with 63.9 while BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey vowed to act if inflation remains high. The dollar has shed some of its gains.
XAU/USD climbs to $1,780 area, upside seems limited
Gold built on the previous day's recovery move from the vicinity of the $1,750 level, or two-and-half-month lows and gained traction for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
BTC prepares to retest $40,000, altcoins wait with bated breath
Bitcoin price is declining in search of a support barrier that might kick-start a 20% rally. Ethereum price retraces, promptly following the pioneer cryptocurrency. Ripple price is heading lower to retest the range low at $0.65.
Apple watch looks on time for a break of $137 and then record highs
Apple stock is on course to break through resistance at $137. AAPL has been trending nicely from low $120's in May. Futures point to a positive open for stocks.