EUR/USD failed to capitalize on Monday’s early uptick to 1.0900 neighbourhood.

The USD remained well supported by the coronavirus crisis and capped the upside.

A historic fall in oil prices further dented the already weaker market sentiment.

The EUR/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged, forming a Doji candlestick chart pattern on the first day of a new trading week. The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.0900 neighbourhood, instead met with some fresh supply at higher levels amid division over the issuance of Coronabonds. This comes on the back of reports that the European Union may need to triple the amount of aid currently proposed to tackle the coronavirus crisis and kept the euro bulls on the defensive. Hence, the near-term focus will remain on the upcoming Euro group meeting on Thursday and any potential announcements of extra stimulus in the euro area.

On the other hand, the US dollar remained well supported by its status as the global reserve currency on the back of persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The already weaker global sentiment deteriorated further in the wake of a historical slide in oil prices on Monday, which provided an additional boost to the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The pair retreated over 50 pips from daily tops and remained depressed through the Asian session on Tuesday, albeit remained well within a multi-day-old trading range above the 1.0800 round-figure mark.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the German Zew Survey for April. Later during the early North-American session, the release of Existing Home Sales data from the US might also be looked upon for some short-term impetus. However, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the overnight pullback reaffirmed last week's bearish break through a multi-week-old ascending trend-line. Hence, some follow-through weakness, even below the 1.0800 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility. The pair is likely to aim towards challenging monthly lows support, around the 1.0770-65 region, before eventually falling further towards testing sub-1.0700 levels.

On the flip side, the 1.0900 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the mentioned trend-line support break-point, currently near the 1.0925 region. A sustained move above the mentioned barriers could assist the pair to head back towards 50-day SMA, around the 1.0955-60 region. Some follow-through buying now seems to pave the way for a move beyond the key 1.10 psychological mark.