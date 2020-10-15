EUR/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound trading action on Wednesday.

A softer tone surrounding the USD helped limit any meaningful downfall.

Concerns about resurgent COVID-19 cases capped the upside for the major.

The EUR/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Wednesday. Fading hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus measures, along with the US political uncertainty kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and extended some support to the major. However, investors remained cautious in the wake of a setback in the development of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease. Adding to this, concerns about the second wave of COVID-19 infections benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and kept a lid on any meaningful positive move for the major.

On the economic data front, the Eurozone Industrial Production fell short of market expectations and rose 0.7% MoM in August. From the US, the Producer Price Index (PPI) in the US ticked higher to 0.4% MoM in September from 0.3% recorded in the previous month. On a yearly basis, the PPI rose to 0.4% from -0.2% and came in higher than the market expectation of 0.2%. The data, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Nevertheless, the pair finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, forming an indecisive Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart.

The pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Thursday and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone. Meanwhile, the US economic docket highlights the release of regional manufacturing indices, which, along with the usual initial weekly jobless claims will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities. The upside seems more likely to remain limited amid worries that a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic could lead governments to again shut down economies.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair this week confirmed a near-term bearish break below a three-week-old ascending trend-line support. The mentioned support coincided with 200-hour SMA, which now seemed to be acting as immediate resistance. The pair’s inability to gain any meaningful traction favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. Hence, some follow-through selling below the 1.1730 horizontal level, and the 1.1700 mark, now looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the pair further towards the recent swing lows support, around the 1.1615-10 region.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1800-1.1810 region. This is closely followed by the 1.1830-35 supply zone. A convincing breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the pair beyond an intermediate hurdle, around the 1.1860-65 region, towards reclaiming the 1.1900 round-figure mark.