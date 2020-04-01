The USD price dynamics led to the overnight intraday volatile swings for EUR/USD.

Bulls struggling to seize control amid concerns over an imminent global recession.

The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and the intraday volatility was sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. Growing market worries over the negative impact of the coronavirus on the global economic growth continued weighing on investors' sentiment and benefitted the greenback's perceived safe-haven. This eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that exerted some initial downward pressure and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.0927. The shared currency was further weighed down by the release of the flash version of the Eurozone consumer inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI is expected to rise 0.7% over the last twelve months, below the previous and the expected.

The USD struggled to preserve its early gains after the Fed announced a temporary repurchase agreement facility for foreign central banks to support the smooth functioning of the US Treasury markets. The program will allow participants to temporarily exchange their holdings of the US Treasuries for overnight dollar loans, which can then be made available to institutions in their jurisdictions. The move was distinct from the swap lines with major central banks and comes on the back of the unlimited QE, which prompted some fresh USD selling. Data released from the US showed that the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index slumped to 120 in March from 132.6 previous and was slightly better than 110 expected but failed to impress the USD bulls.

The pair recovered over 125 pips from daily lows and finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range, albeit lacked any follow-through and edged lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. The market sentiment remained depressed and buoyed the USD's safe-haven status amid fears that tightening lockdowns across the world will take its toll on global economic growth. As investors brace for a global downturn, Wednesday's release of the final Eurozone PMI prints seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI might also pass unnoticed and hence, the key focus will remain on developments surrounding the coronavirus saga.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders. Some renewed weakness below the 1.0965-60 region – 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1497-1.0636 downfall – will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.0900 round-figure mark en-route 23.6% Fibo. near the 1.0840 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1065-70 region (50% Fibo.) now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance and is followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1100 mark. A convincing break through the mentioned handle might prompt some short-covering move back towards the 1.1145-50 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move, towards the 1.1200 mark ahead of the 1.1225 resistance zone.