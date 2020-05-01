Some aggressive USD selling assisted EUR/USD to gain some positive traction on Thursday.

Disappointing Eurozone GDP print and an uneventful ECB decision did little to influence.

Deteriorating global risk sentiment seemed to be the only factor capping the upside.

The EUR/USD pair was confined in a narrow trading band through the major part of Thursday’s trading action, albeit the downside remained cushioned amid sustained selling around the US dollar. The shared currency had a rather muted reaction to the disappointing release of the Eurozone GDP report as well as the latest ECB policy decision. According to the preliminary estimate, the Eurozone economy contracted at the fastest pace in history during the first quarter of 2020. The euro moved little after the ECB maintained status quo and kept its stance largely unchanged at the April monetary policy meeting.

The ECB did ease the conditions of its long-term refinancing operations for banks even further. The central bank also showed readiness to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed until it judges that coronavirus crisis phase is over. As investors digested Thursday's key event, a fresh wave of the USD selling emerged since the early North-American session and provided a goodish intraday lift to the major. The pair climbed further beyond mid-1.0900s and shot to over two-week tops.

The USD downfall lacked any obvious catalyst but followed the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims, which added to the recent concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The market worries were evident from a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a fall in the equity markets. The risk-off mood, however, failed to revive, albeit extended some support to the USD's safe-haven demand and kept a lid on any additional gains for the major. A further deterioration in the global risk sentiment continued capping the pair, at least for the time being.

With most major European markets closed in observance of Labor Day, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move assisted the pair to decisively break through the 1.0890-1.0900 supply zone. The pair was now seen consolidating around the 1.0950-55 intermediate resistance zone, above which bulls are likely to aim towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark. The mentioned level coincides with 100-day SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term and help determine the pair’s next leg of a directional move. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1035 region.

On the flip side, the 1.0900-1.0890 region now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade. However, any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support and remain limited near a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support, around mid-1.0800s. A convincing break below might negate the bullish outlook and pave the way for a further decline back towards the 1.0800 mark.