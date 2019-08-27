Positive trade-related headlines helped the USD to regain traction on Monday.

Disappointing German IFO survey exerted some additional pressure on the EUR.

Traders now eye final German GDP growth figures for some meaningful impetus.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and came under some renewed selling pressure on the first day of a new trading week, eroding a part of the previous session's goodish up-move. The incoming positive trade-related headlines triggered a sudden turnaround in the global risk sentiment and helped the US Treasury bond yields to rebound from multi-year lows, which eventually benefitted the US Dollar and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday slide of around 70-pips.

Weighed down by positive trade headlines/dismal German data

The broader market sentiment stabilized after China's Vice Premier Liu He said that China was willing to resolve the trade dispute through calm negotiations. This was followed by US President Donald Trump's remarks that China called the US negotiators and wanted to come back to the negotiating table. The news was later denied by China, though the likelihood of the resumption of US-China talks remained supportive of the risk-on mood and continued underpinning the greenback.



On the other hand, the shared currency was weighed down by the disappointing release of the key German IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate fell to 94.3 in August as compared to 95.7 previous and Current Assessment and Business Expectations retreated to 97.3 and 91.3, respectively. From the US, the mixed results from durable goods orders data for July did little to influence the USD price dynamics or ease the intraday bearish pressure surrounding the major.



The pair held on to its mildly weaker tone around the 1.1100 round figure mark through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the final version of the German Q2 GDP growth figures for some fresh impetus. A downward revision of the already weaker reading will strengthen the case for an aggressive monetary easing by the European Central Bank and continue exerting downward pressure on the common currency. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over and a follow-through weakness below the 1.1075 horizontal support will reaffirm the negative outlook. The pair could then slide further towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark in the near-term with some intermediate support near yearly lows - around the 1.1025 zone.



On the flip side, the 1.1125-30 region, closely followed by the 1.1155-65 zone now seems to act as an immediate resistance, above which the pair is likely to extend the momentum further towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round figure en-route the next major hurdle near 100-day EMA – currently near the 1.1215-20 region. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.