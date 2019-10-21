EUR/USD forecast: Seems poised to reclaim 1.1200 handle, focus shifts to ECB meeting on Thursday

- The USD remained on the defensive amid improving risk sentiment.
- Move beyond 1.1140 confluence hurdle further inspired bullish traders.
The EUR/USD pair added to its recent strong gains and continued gaining positive traction on Friday amid persistent US Dollar selling bias. Against the backdrop of firming market expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates at its upcoming policy meeting on October 29-30, easing global uncertainties weighed on the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and remained supportive of the pair's follow-through move up. Meanwhile, the ongoing bullish momentum seemed rather unaffected by the US decision to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods, which went into effect last week.
Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics
The pair rallied to the highest level mid-August, further beyond the 1.1140 confluence barrier, and posted its third consecutive week of gains, the longest winning streak since July 2018. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on the first day of a new trading week. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics ahead of this week’s key event risk – the latest ECB monetary policy update on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above the mentioned confluence barrier – comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1412-1.0879 downfall. Hence a follow-through move, back towards reclaiming the 1.1200 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter coincides with 61.8% Fibo. level and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
On the flip side, the 1.1140 resistance breakpoint now seems to act as immediate support, which if broken might prompt some aggressive long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.1100 handle. This is closely followed by 38.2% Fibo. level support near the 1.1080 region, below which the pair is likely to extend the slide back towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark (23.6% Fibo. level) with some intermediate support near the 1.1035-30 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
