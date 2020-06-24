A combination of factors assisted EUR/USD to gain some follow-through traction on Tuesday.

The upbeat market mood undermined for the safe-haven greenback and remained supportive.

Stronger-than-expected Eurozone PMIs provided an additional boost to the common currency.

The EUR/USD pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained strong follow-through traction on Tuesday amid a broad-based US dollar selloff. Following an early uptick, the greenback turned back lower and retreated further from three-week tops set on Monday. The USD downfall came after White House trade advisor Peter Navarro clarified that his comments on the US-China trade agreement had been taken wildly out of context. The US President Donald Trump provided further assurance and tweeted that the phase-one trade deal with China was "still intact". This, in turn, led to a positive turnaround in the equity markets and undermined the USD's relative safe-haven status.

The global risk sentiment was further supported by stronger-than-expected flash PMI reports from the Eurozone and the UK. The upbeat data revived hopes for a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. The shared currency got an additional boost following the release of data, which showed that French business activity returned to growth in June after three months of an unprecedented downturn. Adding to this, both the German/Composite Eurozone PMI prints surpassed expectations and remained supportive of the pair's move to one-week tops. The pair, however, lost some momentum near mid-1.1300s and retreated around 40 pips from the daily swing high.

The pullback, however, lacked any strong follow-through and the pair, so far, has managed to hold its neck above the 1.1300 round-figure mark. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the forward-looking German IFO Expectations Index for June. Apart from this, there isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Wednesday. Hence, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight break through the descending wedge pattern was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. A subsequent move beyond 1.1300 mark might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, some follow-through strength, towards reclaiming the 1.1400 mark, now looks a distinct possibility. Above the mentioned level, the pair is likely to aim back towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.1300 mark now seems to find decent support near the 1.1270-65 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1200 round-figure mark. Sustained weakness below the latter, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the 1.1175-70 support area might negate any near-term bullish bias and pave the way for a further near-term downfall.