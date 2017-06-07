EUR/USD Forecast: seems poised to gain further, even beyond 1.15 handle

On Thursday, the EUR/USD pair jumped back above the 1.1400 mark, supported by perceived hawkish ECB monetary policy accounts and disappointing US private sector employment report. Minutes of the June 7-8 ECB meeting revealed that policymakers discussed removing easing bias if confidence in inflation outlook improved. Adding to this, the central bank's assessment that conditions were in place for gradual inflation pickup lifted the shared currency across the board. The pair got an additional boost from notable US Dollar weakness led by softer ADP report.

Investors on Friday would remain focused on the key NFP release, which if dismisses concerns over weaker wage growth led sluggish inflation would clear the Federal Reserve's path for monetary policy normalization and provide some immediate respite for the US Dollar.

Technically, the pair seems poised to extend its recent upward trajectory back towards retesting over one-year highs resistance near mid-1.1400s. With short-term indicators holding comfortably in positive territory, the pair's latest leg of up-move from the 1.1300 neighborhood, marking 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1172-1.1446 up-swing, seems more likely to get extended towards 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of the mentioned up-move and subsequent retracement. A follow-through buying interest should help the pair to reclaim the key 1.1500 psychological mark and aim towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.1530-35 region.

On the downside, any retracement back below the 1.1400 handle now seems to find support at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.1380 area, below which the pair could head back towards 1.1340-35 region (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level) en-route the 1.1300 round figure mark. A convincing break below the 1.13 mark, leading to a subsequent break below 1.1285-80 support, might negate any near-term bullish bias and pave way for extension of the pair's near-term corrective slide.



