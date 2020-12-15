EUR/USD Forecast: Seems poised to extend bullish trend, move beyond YTD tops awaited

- Sustained USD selling bias allowed EUR/USD to hold steady just below YTD tops.
- Worries about the continuous surge in COVID-19 infections capped the upside.
- The near-term technical set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders.
The EUR/USD pair opened with a bullish gap on the first day of a new trading week and retested YTD tops, around the 1.2175-80 region. The momentum was sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar, though lacked any strong follow-through. Renewed hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal and additional US fiscal stimulus added to the recent optimism led by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts. This, in turn, boosted investors' confidence and continued weighing on the greenback's relative safe-haven status. The shared currency was further supported by better-than-expected Eurozone Industrial Production data, which rose 2.1% MoM in October. The yearly rate came in to show a contraction of 3.8% as against a fall of 4.4% anticipated.
However, a late pullback in the US equity markets extended some support to the buck and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. The early enthusiasm was overshadowed by growing market worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases and the imposition of new restrictions. In fact, tighter lockdown restrictions were imposed in London amid a sharp spike in new infections and the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the pair managed to end the day with modest gains and held steady near mid-1.2100s amid expectations that the Fed will ease its monetary policy further. Hence, the key focus will remain on the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, starting this Tuesday.
In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a dominant role in driving the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the US stimulus headlines, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the EU or the US.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2175-80 region before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then surpass the 1.2200 mark and head towards testing the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. The momentum could further get extended and has the potential to push the pair further towards the 1.2300 mark en-route March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance, around the 1.2315 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find decent support near the 1.2100 mark. A subsequent fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.2075 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
