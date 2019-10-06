EUR/USD forecast: Seems poised to climb further, descending channel break point marks key support

A modest USD rebound prompts some profit-taking on Monday.

Trump’s threat to raise tariffs on China helped limit the downside.

Euro-zone Investor Confidence/US PPI eyed for fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling at the start of a new trading week and retreated farther from Friday's 2-1/2 month tops, touched in reaction to disappointing US jobs report. The US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend the plan to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods removed a key uncertainty and raised expectations that the Fed might hold on to its patient stance longer to see how things play out. This was evident from a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which helped ease the recent USD bearish pressure and turned out to be one of the key factors prompting some long-unwinding trade.

Meanwhile, the shared currency was further weighed down by reports suggesting the European Central Bank is worried about the exchange rate and might consider an interest rate cut. The slipped below the 1.1300 handle, albeit Trump's fresh threat to raise tariffs on imports from China extended some support. This coupled with narrowing US-German bond yield differential affected the common currency in a positive manner and further collaborated towards limiting any meaningful downside, at least for the time being.

The pair recovered around 20-pips from daily lows and held above the 1.1300 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the release of Euro-zone Sentix Investor Confidence for some impetus ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later during the early North-American session.

From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its intraday slide near a five-month-old descending trend-channel resistance breakpoint, which should now protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by 100-day SMA support near the 1.1275 region, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.12220 intermediate support en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark.

On the flip side, momentum back above the 1.1335 area might assist the pair to aim towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1365-70 region. A follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair beyond the 1.1400 handle towards testing March swing highs, around mid-1.1400s.