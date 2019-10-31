- The Fed, as was widely expected, cut interest rates by 25bps on Wednesday.
- The intraday USD uptick fizzled out quickly during the post-meeting presser.
- Traders eye Euro-zone/US macro data for some short-term trading impetus.
The EUR/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and was solely influenced by the US Dollar price dynamics. Following a brief consolidation through the US trading session, shrugging off a slew of important macro releases, the pair witnessed some intraday selling after the Fed delivered a hawkish cut. As was widely anticipated, the Fed lowered its policy rates by 25 bps for the third time this year but signalled that the rate-cut cycle might be at a pause.
Solely influenced by the USD price dynamics
The US central bank dropped a previous reference in its policy statement that it will act as appropriate to sustain the economic expansion – considered an indication for future cuts. Adding to this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in the post-meeting press conference, said that it would take a material change to justify another rate cut and provided a goodish lift to the Greenback. The pair turned lower sharply, albeit managed to find decent support near the 1.1080-70 zone after Powell further added that the Fed will need to see a significant move up in inflation before considering raising interest rates.
The lack of an explicit signal from the Fed that it is done with easing, for now, was perceived as less hawkish than expected and led to renewed selling around the USD. The pair rallied around 70 pips from daily lows and finally settled near the top end of its daily trading range. The momentum extended through the Asian session on Thursday, marking the pair's fourth consecutive day of a positive move, and remained well supported by some follow-through USD weakness.
The pair has now climbed back closer to the 1.1170-80 region, over two-month tops set last week, as market participants now look forward to the flash version of Euro-zone consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. The Euro-zone economic docket also features the release of prelim Q3 GDP growth figures. From the US, September core PCE price index, personal income/spending data might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities ahead of Friday's more relevant US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair this week repeatedly found decent support near 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1415-1.0879 downfall. This followed by a move beyond the 100-day SMA/50% Fibo. confluence region support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent move towards reclaiming the 1.1200 handle, nearing the 61.8% Fibo. level, now looks a distinct possibility. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1230-35 supply zone, above which the pair seems all set to aim towards the 1.1275-80 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1300 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1140-30 confluence zone now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the 1.1100 handle before eventually falling to the 1.1080-70 support area. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels would negate any near-term bullish bias and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1030 horizontal support ahead of 23.6% Fibo. level around the key 1.10 psychological mark.
