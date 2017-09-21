EUR/USD Forecast: seeking for direction, downside limited as long as above 1.1820

The American dollar eases modestly against its major rivals, holding anyway to most of its Fed-lead gains. The EUR/USD pair, which traded as high as 1.2023, and as low as 1.1861 on Wednesday, now tries to regain the 1.1900 mark, although the absence of fresh macroeconomic headlines keeps markets quiet after all of the excitement triggered by the US Federal Reserve. The hawkish statement, however, was not enough to turn the greenback bullish longer term, as in the case of the EUR/USD, the decline resulted so far in just a higher low weekly basis. Indeed, the case for a sharp advance beyond the 1.2000 level has lost base, particularly as the ECB is pressuring to limit advances, beyond the mentioned threshold. The US will release its weekly unemployment claims report later today, alongside with the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey, expected at 17.2 from 18.9 in August.

From a technical point of view, the risk for the pair remains towards the downside, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is currently bouncing from its 200 SMA, but still below the 20 and 100 SMAs, and while technical indicators hold within bearish territory, with little directional strength. An advance beyond 1.1930 should favor a minor upward extension towards the 1.1960 region, whilst beyond this last, a re-test of 1.2000 is on the cards. Below Wednesday's low of 1.1861, on the other hand, the pair has scope to test a critical support around 1.1820, where it bottomed late August.

View live chart of the EUR/USD