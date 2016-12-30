EUR/USD Forecast: scope to extend decline towards 1.0420

The dollar advances in Europe, with the EUR/USD pair breaking below the 1.0500 level, and trimming all of its Friday's gains, back to the 1.0470 region. Thin market conditions persist, as most Asian markets have been close as well as the UK, while the US will also enjoy a bank holiday this Monday. Greenback's strength is clear across the board, with the exception of the Canadian dollar that keeps advancing against its American rival.

Data coming from Europe surprised to the upside, with the final revisions of December PMIs, showing that EU manufacturing PMI rose to its highest since April 2011, confirmed at 54.9 against 53.7 in November. German's manufacturing PMI printed 55.6 against an initial estimate of 55.5, its highest in almost three years. Also, following a soft opening, European equities are trading sharply higher, with the German DAX up to 11,580, its highest since August 2015.

The 4 hours chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that the price is back below a bearish 100 SMA, but met some short term buying interest around a bullish 20 SMA, paring losses, but so far unable to rebound. In the same chart technical indicators have retreated sharply from near overbought readings, with the RSI heading south already within bearish territory.

Further slides below 1.0475, so far the daily low, should lead to a decline down to the 1.0420/40 region, while below 1.0410 the downward momentum can extend towards 1.0370/80. Should the pair recover the 1.0500 region, the downward potential will be limited, although it will need to advance beyond 1.0530 to be able to regain some upward strength and advance up to 1.0575, the 23.6% retracement of its latest bearish run.

