EUR/USD Forecast: Running out of steam and ready to fall ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls

- EUR/USD has been holding onto gains around 1.11 amid upbeat trade headlines.
- Weak German data and the US Non-Farm Payrolls may send it down.
- Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions.
De-escalation in the Sino-American trade war? China has announced it will begin implementing tariff waivers for some purchases of US pork and soybeans. This gesture of goodwill has pushed markets higher, weighed on the safe-haven dollar – and kept EUR/USD bid.
However, by offering this olive branch, Beijing is averting a commitment on the exact amount of agrifood buying – a critical demand from Washington. Moreover, the clock continues ticking down toward December 15 – when the US is set to slap new tariffs on China. President Donald Trump has indicated that talks are proceeding – but markets have heard such optimism before. Moreover, the president said an agreement might wait for after the November 2020 elections earlier this week.
Trade headlines, coming from both countries, are set to continue whipsawing financial markets on Friday. However, the US jobs report is also due to have its share in moving currencies during the day.
Focus shifts to Non-Farm Payrolls
Non-Farm Payrolls figures are expected to show an increase of 180,000 positions in November, up from 128,000 in October. Average Hourly Earnings are forecast to remain at 3% yearly growth, while the Unemployment Rate is also predicted to hold its ground at 3.6% – close to the historic lows.
Indicators leading toward the publication have been mixed, with weak figures from ADP and an upbeat employment component in the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. The Federal Reserve is watching the data ahead of its December 11 decision.
See
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Economic health vs. trade war, who will win the battle?
- US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns
Troubles in the core of Europe
The old continent's largest countries are both grappling with several issues. German Industrial Production plunged by 1.7% in October, far worse than a modest increase that was projected. While Europe's powerhouse averted a recession, its economy is still not out of the woods. Friday's figures join disappointing Factory Orders earlier this week.
Germany's government is under pressure as the new leadership of the SPD – the center-left junior coalition partner – is taking over. Norbert Walter-Borjans and Saskia Esken are expected to demand changes from Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU/CSU bloc – but the center-right party has issues of its own and is unlikely to give in easily. Political analysts foresee no imminent danger to the government, but politics has its own dynamics.
France has been rocked by massive strikes and demonstrations on Thursday against a planned reform in the pensions system. Industrial action is set to continue for several days.
Overall, trade headlines and the Non-Farm Payrolls are set to dominate trading today.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is just above 70 – indicating overbought conditions – indicating a slide. Moreover, upside momentum has waned, and the currency pair is capped by uptrend resistance. On the other hand, it trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Support awaits at 1.11, which held euro/dollar down last week. The next level to watch is 1.1065, a support line earlier this week, which converges with the 200 SMA. Next, we find 1.1050 – the confluence of the 50 and 100 SMAs, followed by 1.1030, which held the pair down last week. November's low of 1.0980 is next.
Resistance is at 1.1115, Thursday's high. Next, we find 1.1130, a support line from early November, and 1.1180 – a critical double top.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/UDS struggles with 1.11 after disappointing German data, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 amid optimism around Sino-American trade talks. German industrial output has badly disappointed with -1.7% in October. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD is retreating from highs ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.3150 as PM Johnson's Conservatives enjoy a comfortable lead. The PM will debate opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn late in the day.
Forex Today: Happy Friday for trade talks, GBP/USD holding onto Boris boost, all eyes on the NFP
Trade: Global Times, a Chinese media outlet, has reported that Sino-American trade talks remain on track and the market mood is upbeat. President Donald Trump had previously echoed the same sentiment. The clock is ticking toward the December 15 deadline.
Gold trades with modest losses below $1475 level, NFP in focus
Gold edged lower during the early European session on Friday and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1472-71 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
USD/JPY remains depressed, holds above mid-108.00s as focus shifts to NFP
USD/JPY remains under pressure for the second straight session on Friday. Conflicting trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven demand. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of the US monthly jobs report.