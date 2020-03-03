EUR/USD Forecast: Room to fall as G7 fails to commit to fiscal stimulus in response to coronavirus

- EUR/USD has been on the back foot amid the G7's coronavirus response.
- Further virus headlines and responses to the new policy are set to move markets.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to mild overbought conditions.
The Group of Seven has released a communique pledging to use monetary and fiscal stimulus but without a coordinated response. The relatively vague statement – which does not include coordination, is weighing on markets.
Specifically for the euro, the lack of any move from Germany to spend is weighing on the euro. It may extend its falls as reports released early in the day proved correct.
EUR/USD may extend its falls even if the dollar is under pressure amid an upcoming rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD had already been on the back foot as hopes for significant stimulus –,, especially much-needed German fiscal spending – diminished. Reuters reported that leaders would settle for a limited communique with vague commitments rather than a decisive response.
The latest coronavirus news includes a jump in cases around Spain's capital, Madrid. The number of infections is rising around Europe and also in the US. Companies such as Twitter are asking their employees to work from home when possible. Social distancing – avoiding large events and minimizing the contagion – is applied by many policymakers.
Preliminary Consumer Price Index figures for February met expectations with the headline sliding to 1.2% and Core CPI rising to the same level. The ECB aims for 2% "or a bit below" and has the process under review.
Voting in the US Democratic Party's "Super Tuesday" is kicking off. Centrist former Vice President Joe Biden and left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders are competing to win the nomination to challenge Donald Trump. Investors prefer Biden or businessman Michael Bloomberg over Sanders and his fellow Senator Elisabeth Warren.
See Super Tuesday preview: It’s all about the delegates
All in all, coronavirus-related developments stand out.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is trading well above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages and momentum remains to the upside. The Relative Strength Index is flirting with 70 – overbought conditions.
Technical levels from top to bottom are 1.1240 (December's peak), 1.1182 (Monday's high), 1.1155 (the daily high), 1.1120 (resistance in January), 1.11 (round level), 1.1055 (recent swing high), 1.1010 (temporary cap), and 1.0980 (range low).
