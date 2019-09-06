EUR/USD forecast: Risks breaking lower if US jobs report/Powell cools rate cut expectations

A modest USD rebound on Thursday kept a lid on the pair’s recent recovery move.

Surging US bond yields/Thursday’s upbeat US data underpinned the USD demand.

The pair held steady above the 1.10 handle ahead of US NFP report/Powell’s speech.

The EUR/USD pair had good two-way price moves on Thursday and was solely influenced by the US Dollar price dynamics. The pair initially built on this week's goodish rebound from 28-month lows and touched a one-week high level of 1.1085, just to reverse its course during the second half of the day amid a modest USD recovery. News that the US-China trade negotiations will kick off again in October reduced demand for traditional safe-haven assets, which was evident from a sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields and helped ease the recent bearish pressure surrounding the greenback.

USD bulls rescued by Thursday's upbeat data

Bonds accelerated the decline further following the release of stronger-than-expected economic reports from the US. The ADP report came in to show that the US private-sector employment increased by 195K in August, well above economists’ expectations and marked the highest reading in five months. This was followed by upbeat ISM non-manufacturing PMI, which surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and jumped to 56.4 in August from 53.7 previous. The data might have forced investors to temper their expectations of aggressive policy easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting in September and provided a modest lift to the buck.



The pair finally ended the day nearly unchanged and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band - just below mid-1.1000s - through the Asian session on Friday as market participants now look forward to the closely watched US monthly jobs for a fresh impetus. The headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy added 158K new jobs in August, while the unemployment rate is anticipated to hold steady at 3.7%. Adding to this, average hourly earnings are seen rising by 0.3% on a monthly basis and by 3.1% when compared to a year earlier. Later during the US trading session, a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the recent recovery move faltered near the 1.1075-80 horizontal support-turned-resistance, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to surpass the 1.1100 round figure mark and head towards testing the mid-1.1100s supply zone en-route the next major resistance near the 1.1175-80 region. The latter nears 100-day SMA and might continue to cap any further up-move, albeit a sustained breakthrough will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.



On the flip side, the 1.10 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken will indicate that the near-term corrective bounce has already run out of the steam and turn the pair vulnerable to resume its well-established bearish trend. Below the said handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall back towards the multi-year swing lows - around the 1.0925 area. A follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair farther below the 1.0900 round figure mark towards challenging the 1.0835-30 support area.