EUR/USD Forecast: risking a downward extension

The American dollar gapped lower against most of its major rivals at the weekly opening, although there was no specific catalyst for dollar's weakness, beyond new controversial measures announced by the new administration, with bans to migrants and attacks in the Middle East. The dollar's negative tone however, reversed mid Asian session, with the currency entering positive territory against most major rivals after London's opening.

The EUR/USD pair trades around Friday's close in the 1.0690 region after being as high as 1.0740 at the beginning of the day, looking modestly bearish ahead of the release of EU January sentiment indicators and German inflation. The US session will also be entertained with Personal spending and income figures, and Pending Home Sales, all for December.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair 4 hours chart shows that the price is back below a modestly bearish 20 SMA, whilst indicators hold within negative territory, but lacking directional strength. In the same chart, the price is a few pips below a daily ascendant trend line coming from 1.0340, January low, still unable to confirm a bearish breakout.

The immediate support comes at 1.0650, from where the pair bounced a couple of times last week. Below it, 1.0610 and 1.0565 are the next possible bearish targets. A recovery above 1.0710 on the other hand, can see the pair advancing up to the 1.0740/60 region, where a bearish 100 DMA should cap the upside.

View live chart of the EUR/USD