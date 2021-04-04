EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1763

The US reported a larger-than-anticipated jobs’ creation in March.

Stocks futures rallied to record levels following upbeat US figures.

EUR/USD is at risk of falling below the 1.1700 figure in the next few days.

The EUR/USD pair finished the week with modest losses at around 1.1760, as the dollar advanced on Friday with upbeat US employment data. The country reported March employment figures, which were much better than anticipated. The country added 916K new jobs in March, while the unemployment rate contracted to 6% as expected, despite the participation rate increasing to 61.5% from 61.4%. January and February reading were upwardly revised, adding 156K new jobs created this year.

Thin volumes prevented the dollar from appreciating further, as most markets were closed due to Good Friday. Wall Street was closed, but stocks futures were sharply up with the headline, indicating risk-on will likely resume once markets return. Meanwhile, US government yields ticked higher, with the yield on the 10-y note recovering the 1.70% level. Worth mentioning that most European markets will be closed on Monday due to an Easter holiday. The US will publish on Monday the March ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 58.5 from 55.3.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is bearish, according to the daily chart. The 20 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA while already below the 100 SMA, all of them far above the current level. Technical indicators managed to correct oversold conditions reached earlier in the week but have lost directional momentum well into negative territory. In the near term, the pair offers a neutral stance. In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD has settled above a flat 20 SMA but remains below the longer ones that maintain their bearish slopes.

Support levels: 1.1705 1.1665 1.1620

Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1890