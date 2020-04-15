EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0963
- The market´s sentiment took a turn to the worst as companies revenues collapsed.
- US Retail Sales fell by more than anticipated in March, down by 8.7%.
- EUR/USD extends decline, steeper slide on a break below 1.0835.
The American dollar was the overall winner throughout the first half of the day, recovering against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair fell below the 1.0900 threshold on renewed dollar’s demand and ahead of US data releases. The run to safety is being led by falling equities after the IMF warned the current crisis could be the worst recession since the Great Depression almost a century ago. Also, the earning seasons arrived with companies reporting sharp drops in revenues, a result of the ongoing pandemic keeping most business shut worldwide.
The US reported March Retail Sales, which were down by 8.7%, worse than the -8% expected. The April NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for April released at the same time posted a record low of -78.2, much worse than the -3.8 expected. The dollar advanced further with the negative figures, as Wall Street’s futures accelerated their slump, with the DJIA poised to open over 500 points lower. The US will publish later March Industrial Production, seen down by 4.0% in the month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.0860 price zone, its lowest for the week. The pair has broken below a Fibonacci level at 1.0890, now the immediate resistance. Short-term technical readings indicate that further slides are likely as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head firmly south within negative levels. The slump is expected to accelerate on a break below 1.0835, the 61.8% retracement of the late March bullish run.
Support levels: 1.0835 1.0790 1.0750
Resistance levels: 1.0890 1.0925 1.0960
