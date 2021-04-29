EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2127
- The US economy grew by more than anticipated in the first quarter of the year.
- European data resulted upbeat, providing support to the shared currency.
- EUR/USD is poised to extend its near-term advance and challenge the 1.2200 figure.
The EUR/USD pair trades near a fresh monthly high of 1.2149, recovering from an intraday low of 1.2110. The risk turned on after the release of the US Q1 Gross Domestic Product, as the economy grew by 6.4% according to preliminary estimates, beating the market’s expectations. Market players are in a good mood, although gains among stocks are contained. Some fireworks may come after Wall Street’s opening.
Earlier in the day, Germany published inflation figures, which were also upbeat. According to preliminary estimates, the April Consumer Price Index stands at 2% YoY. Meanwhile, the EU April Economic Sentiment Indicator came in at 110.3, largely surpassing the 102.2 expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.2130 price zone, bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well above bullish moving averages, although the positive momentum of the 20 SMA is limited. Technical indicators picked up within positive levels, reflecting increased buying interest. A break through 1.2150 should signal a bullish continuation in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2110 1.2065 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2150 1.2190 1.2240
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
