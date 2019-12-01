EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1016
- Thinned holiday trading exacerbated by uncertainty about the US-China trade relationship.
- US Manufacturing output seen stable in expansion territory in November.
- EUR/USD technically bearish, but still holding above a critical Fibonacci support at 1.0990.
The EUR/USD pair fell last Friday to 1.0980, its lowest for November, as the greenback was generally stronger in thinned holiday trading. The dollar’s rally stalled ahead of London’s close, with profit-taking amid month-end flows helping EUR/USD recover the 1.10 threshold, to close the week unchanged a few pips above the mentioned level. Volumes were extremely low throughout the week, not only because of the long US holiday but also because of the uncertainty surrounding US-China trade negotiations. Representatives from both sides have made encouraging statements, but the market sees no actual progress, and chances that a deal will be clinched before year-end are now quite limited.
Data were scarce by the end of the week, although German figures fell short of expectations, as October Retail Sales were down by 1.9% in the month, and barely up by 0.8% when compared to a year earlier. The EU released the preliminary estimate of November inflation, with the core annual CPI beating expectations with 1.3%.
Risk on should take over the market at the weekly opening, amid better-than-anticipated Chinese data released over the weekend. For the EUR, the focus will be on the final versions of the Markit November PMI, seen little changed from preliminary estimates. The US manufacturing index is also seen unchanged at 52.2.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, although it managed to bounce from around the 61.8% retracement of the October rally, unable, however, to advance beyond the 50% retracement of the same advance. In the daily chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair keeps developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA heading firmly lower above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators head nowhere, developing below their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is technically neutral, as technical indicators lost directional strength after entering positive territory, while the pair settled above a flat 20 SMA, but below bearish larger ones.
Support levels: 1.0985 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
