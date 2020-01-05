EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1161
- Trump responded to Iran revenge´s message by menacing with hitting “fast and hard.”
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI plummeted to a decade low in December.
- EUR/USD technically bearish, decline to accelerate on a break below 1.1115.
Risk aversion took over the financial world at the end of the week, following news that US President Trump ordered the killing of Qassem Suleimani, Commander of Iranian forces at Baghdad´s airport. The dollar appreciated sharply against high-yielding rivals, with the EUR/USD pair falling to 1.1124. The Pentagon later declared that Suleimani was planning attacks on Americans across the region, while Iran vowed to take “severe revenge.” Tensions persist, as, over the weekend, US President Trump tweeted that the US is prepared to strike om 52 Iranian “high level” sites that would be hit “fast and hard.”
The dollar pared gains and give up some ground after the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI, which resulted at 47.2, well below the expected 49 and at its lowest in a decade, helping EUR/USD to recover to the 1.1160 region. Nevertheless, equities closed in the red, while US Treasury yields plunged, as speculative interest remained cautious, something that would likely extend into the weekly opening. Also, the Federal Reserve released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which shows that policymakers believe it’s appropriated to keep rates steady.
In the data front, Germany will release November Retail Sales, seen up by 1.0% MoM, while Markit will release the Services PMI and the Composite PMI for the EU and the US.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that it settled below the 38.2% retracement of its latest advance at 1.1172, the immediate resistance. The same chart shows that the pair bottomed at around the 61.8% retracement of the same advance, also meeting buyers near a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators, however, maintain their bearish slopes and are about to cross their midlines into negative territory. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the 20 SMA heads south above the current level, while technical indicators resumed their declines after correcting extreme oversold conditions.
Support levels: 1.1115 1.1080 1.1040
Resistance levels: 1.1190 1.1220 1.1260
