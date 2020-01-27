EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1014
- Fears related to the coronavirus outbreak kept high-yielding assets under pressure.
- US Durable Goods Orders seen up by 0.5% in December.
- EUR/USD barely holding above the 1.1000 critical figure.
The FX board was all about risk aversion on Monday, amid a weekend report indicating that the Chinese Health Commission reported that the coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and that infections could continue to rise. The American dollar rose against most major rivals, with the exception of those considered safe-havens. The EUR/USD pair traded as low as 1.1009, now heading into the Asian session around 1.1015, down for a third consecutive trading day.
Adding pressure on the shared currency, the January IFO Survey showed that the German Business Climate deteriorated to 95.9 from 96.3 in January, against an expected bounce. The sub-components were down, also below the market’s forecast. US figures were mixed, as December New Home Sales were down by 0.4% monthly basis, well below the 1.5% advance expected. The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for January, however, came in better than anticipated at -0.2.
This Tuesday, the US will publish December Durable Goods Orders, seen up by 0.5%. The core reading, Non-defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircraft is seen flat after advancing 0.1% in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, as it keeps posting lower lows and lower highs daily basis. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside given that the 20 SMA has extended its downward slope above the current level and below the larger ones, currently at around 1.1050. Technical indicators hold near oversold levels, the Momentum heading marginally lower and the RSI flat, with no signs of changing course. The immediate support is now 1.0980, the low from November 29. A break below this last should open doors for a continued decline toward 1.0878.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.0980 1.035
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1140
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving one step closer to 1.1000
The shared currency remains under pressure amid dismal local data and persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. EUR/USD trading near a daily low of 1.1009.
GBP/USD trims early gains, trades in the red
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from its daily high of 1.3105 and now trades marginally lower daily basis near 1.3050, amid dollar’s strength, looming BOE and Brexit.
Crypto market: FOMO mode on, the late-comer's doubt
The crypto market opens the trading week by taking advantage of the momentum of the movement that started early Sunday morning. As if it were an established rhythm, this week it is time to go up after going down the previous one, and up again the previous one.
WTI: Bears going to town with the coronavirus, fresh lows of $52.18 printed
Oil priced are under pressure, extending a drop from just below the $66 handle at the start of his year to fresh lows at $52.18.
USD/JPY: Bears lead on the run to safety
Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, a critical Fibonacci support level.