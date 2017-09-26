EUR/USD Forecast: risk aversion undermines EUR

Risk aversion dominated the FX boar over the Asian session, with high yielding currencies suffering the most. The negative sentiment extended into London opening as tensions between North Korea and the US kept escalating overnight, as North Korea moved aircraft to the east coast, bolstering its defense. The EUR/USD pair fell down to 1.1809, its lowest for this September, settling a few pips above the level, and so far unable to regain the 1.1820/40 region, where it bottomed multiple times over the past few weeks, a sign that the ongoing decline may continue.

In the data front, there were no big news in the EU, just German September import prices, flat on the month, but in-line with market's expectations yearly basis. ECB's Praet is set to speak later today, and also US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen, but seems unlikely this last could offer something new after last week's Fed monetary policy statement. Also, the US will release some housing and monetary data.

The pair has extended its decline after breaking a daily ascendant trend line coming from August 17th low of 1.6617, while intraday technical readings maintain a strong downward momentum, supporting a bearish continuation ahead. In the 4 hours chart, the price is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 200 SMA converging with the mentioned trend line in the 1.1890 region, further reinforcing the level as resistance, whilst technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slopes, entering oversold levels.

Below the mentioned daily low, the next support comes at 1.1772, August 26th low, en route to the 1.1730 region. Resistances today come at 1.1850 and the mentioned 1.1890 price zone.

