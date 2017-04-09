EUR/USD Forecast: risk aversion supports the EUR

The EUR/USD pair gapped higher with the weekly opening, as risk aversion was the main market motor during Asian hours, persisting afterwards on the absence of a new catalyst. Exception made by commodity-related currencies that follow the lead of equities, the dollar is down across the board, with safe-havens' assets outperforming, on news that North Korea performed another missile test over the weekend, the largest so far as they claimed it was an hydrogen bomb. Escalating tensions put back on the table a military response from the US. There will be an emergency UN Security Council meeting today.

In the EU, data just released showed that September investors' confidence picked up, with the Sentix index up to 28.2 from previous 27.7. July PPI for July came in below expected, flat for the month and up by 2.0% YoY. The US and Canada are on holidays today, which means volumes will diminish during, moreover considering markets will be cautious ahead of ECB's meeting this Thursday.

The pair regained the 1.1900 level and trades at its highest for the day around 1.1921, with the 4 hours chart showing that the price surpassed a now flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators aim modestly higher above their mid-lines, with limited momentum. The 1.1920/30 region has proved strong these last few weeks, and is now the level to surpass to confirm additional advances today towards the 1.1960 region. Below 1.1870, the daily low and the immediate support, has its next support at 1.1822, last week low, although it seems unlikely the greenback can regain the upside today.

