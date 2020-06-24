EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-aversion favors the greenback, although the bearish potential is limited

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1259
- US new coronavirus cases at 34,700 this Tuesday, the third-highest daily tally since the outbreak began.
- Q1 GDP, Durable Goods Orders, and weekly employment data for the US taking center stage.
- EUR/USD under pressure but could turn bearish only below 1.1170.
The EUR/USD pair edged lower this Wednesday, undermined by renewed risk-aversion. The dismal sentiment was fueled by the continued increase of coronavirus cases in the US, as the country reported 34,700 new cases on Tuesday, the third-highest daily tally since the outbreak began. Adding to the negative sentiment, headlines indicated that the US is planning to impose tariffs in up to $3.1 B on UK’s and EU’s goods. Worldwide indexes closed in the red, with US ones falling to one-week lows.
Germany published the June IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate in the country improved to 86.2, better than the 85 expected, with Expectations soaring from 80.1 to 91.4, but the assessment of the current situation rising less than anticipated and printing at 81.3. The US published the MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended June 19, which plunged by 8.7%, and the April Housing Price Index, which resulted at 0.2% MoM.
This Thursday, Germany will publish the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, foreseen at -12 for July from -18.9 in June. The ECB will publish the minutes of its latest meeting. The US has a more interesting session, as it will publish the final version of Q1 GDP, weekly unemployment figures, and May Durable Goods Orders seen rising by 10.6% after printing -17.7% in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near a daily low of 1.1255, just below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is battling with its 20 SMA, which has lost its bullish strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame, head lower, the Momentum still holding above its mid-line but the RSI already below it, in line with a bearish extension towards 1.1170, the next Fibonacci support.
Support levels: 1.1225 1.1170 1.1120
Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1350 1.1390
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD weighed by risk aversion sub-0.6900
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6870 as fears about a second wave of coronavirus hitting major economies sent global equities into the red. Gold also retraced from a fresh multi-year high at 1,779.41.
EUR/USD under pressure as investors return to the dollar
The EUR/USD pair came under selling pressure as speculative interest seek for safety. The dollar gained in the day, but the pair’s bearish case is not yet clear.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC/USD breaks below $9,500; altcoins bleeding
The global markets is a mixed picture on Wednesday as investors and traders are assessing the economic risks from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the US, Europe and China.
Gold looks to snap three-day winning streak, trades around $1,765
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose to its highest level since September of 2012 at $1,779.45 on Wednesday but turned south in the second half of the day.
WTI oil dives to $38.00 on COVID-19 fears and rising stocks
WTI bounces Front-month WTI futures have dropped more than 3% so far today, reaching lows near $38. Investor's concerns about the increasing coronavirus infections and rising US oil stocks are hurting oil futures.