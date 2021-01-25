EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2144
- The German IFO survey showed a contraction in business expectations in January.
- European stocks fell with dismal German data, dragging Wall Street lower.
- EUR/USD is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term.
The EUR/USD pair retreated from a daily high at 1.2182 and fell to 1.2139, following the release of the German IFO survey. The report was much worse than anticipated, as the Business Climate fell to 90.1 in January from a revised 92.2. The assessment of the current situation contracted to 89.2, while expectations fell to 91.1, all missing expectations. Doubts about Biden’s stimulus package add to the dismal mood, as lawmakers from his own party are against expanding coronavirus-related aid.
European indexes were trading in the green ahead of the release, but turned red, dragging US futures sharply lower ahead of the opening. Treasury yields are also in retreat mode with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 1.06%. The US has a light macroeconomic calendar today. It published the December Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which printed at 0.52 from 0.31 previously. Later in the day, the country will publish the January Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low, having been unable to sustain gains beyond the 23.6% retracement of its November/January rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is currently developing a few pips below a flat 20 SMA, as technical indicators turned lower, but hold within neutral levels. The bearish case will be firmer if the pair breaks below 1.2100, eyeing the next Fibonacci support at 1.2060.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2225 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
