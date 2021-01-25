EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2144

The German IFO survey showed a contraction in business expectations in January.

European stocks fell with dismal German data, dragging Wall Street lower.

EUR/USD is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term.

The EUR/USD pair retreated from a daily high at 1.2182 and fell to 1.2139, following the release of the German IFO survey. The report was much worse than anticipated, as the Business Climate fell to 90.1 in January from a revised 92.2. The assessment of the current situation contracted to 89.2, while expectations fell to 91.1, all missing expectations. Doubts about Biden’s stimulus package add to the dismal mood, as lawmakers from his own party are against expanding coronavirus-related aid.

European indexes were trading in the green ahead of the release, but turned red, dragging US futures sharply lower ahead of the opening. Treasury yields are also in retreat mode with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 1.06%. The US has a light macroeconomic calendar today. It published the December Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which printed at 0.52 from 0.31 previously. Later in the day, the country will publish the January Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily low, having been unable to sustain gains beyond the 23.6% retracement of its November/January rally. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is currently developing a few pips below a flat 20 SMA, as technical indicators turned lower, but hold within neutral levels. The bearish case will be firmer if the pair breaks below 1.2100, eyeing the next Fibonacci support at 1.2060.

Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2180 1.2225 1.2260