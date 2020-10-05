EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1776
- US President Trump to return to the White House amid improving medical condition.
- The US ISM Services PMI surged to 57.8 in September, beating the 56.2 expected.
- EUR/USD is trading at fresh two-week highs and poised to extend its advance.
The EUR/USD pair surged to a weekly high of 1.1797 during US trading hours, as the greenback stood under selling pressure throughout the day. Upbeat US data coupled with positive reports about President Trump’s health boosted the market’s mood, which in turn, weighed on the American currency. The US September ISM Services PMI surged to 57.8, beating the 56.2 expected, while the Markit Services PMI for the same month was confirmed at 54.6. The Composite Index, however, was downwardly revised from 54.4 to 54.3.
Meanwhile, reports said that US President Trump is set to return to the White House, as doctors are optimistic about his condition. Stocks surged with the news, leading to dollar’s losses against most major rivals. European data was also encouraging, as Retail Sales in the Union were up 4.4% MoM in August, much better than anticipated, while the EU Markit Services PMI came in at 48 in September, better than the previous estimate of 47.6, although still signaling economic contraction. This Tuesday, Germany will publish August Factory Orders, seen advancing a modest 2.6% MoM. Also, ECB’s Lagarde and Fed’s Powell are due to offer speeches in separate events.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips below the mentioned daily high as the US session comes to an end, holding on to a bullish short-term stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday advance stalled around a mildly bearish 200 SMA, although the pair is holding above the 20 and 100 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost directional strength, but hold within positive levels, maintaining the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 1.1770 1.1725 1.1690
Resistance levels: 1.1810 1.1850 1.1890
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
