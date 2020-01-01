EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1217

Thinned market conditions could see some broad market movements.

Markit will release the final versions of the December Manufacturing PMI.

EUR/USD poised to continue to advance at the beginning of 2020.

The EUR/USD pair finished the year at 1.1217, down for a second consecutive year, in spite of the dollar’s recent decline. The pair traded as high as 1.1238 on Tuesday, a level that was last seen in August, on the back of prevailing risk appetite, fueled by a tweet from US President Donald Trump, who announced that a “comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China” will be signed in the White House on January 15. Later in the day, Advisor Peter Navarro said that the phase one trade deal is “in the bank” and being translated and that more “great deals” are coming this 2020. The greenback was additionally weighed by the CB Consumer Confidence Index, which decreased in December to 126.5, as November reading was upwardly revised to 126.8.

Markets will slowly return from a two-year holiday this Thursday with Asia. Large gaps and wide moves, exacerbated by thin conditions, are not rare at this time of the year. Later in the day, Markit will publish the final versions of December Manufacturing PMI for the Union and the US, while this last will also publish the usual weekly jobless claims data.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair was up for a fourth consecutive day, with the risk still skewed to the upside, despite it has begun correcting short-term overbought conditions. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators head south, although yet far above their midlines, while the 20 SMA continues advancing well below the current level and above the larger ones. The pair has some relevant daily highs in the 1.1260 area, while the 23.6% retracement of its 2018/19 decline comes at 1.1270, making of the area a relevant resistance that once broken may result in a steeper advance.

Support levels: 1.1220 1.1190 1.1150

Resistance levels: 1.1265 1.1300 1.1340