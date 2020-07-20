EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1430

EUR surged on hopes EU leaders will reach an agreement on a recovery fund.

European data released this Monday missed the market’s expectations.

EUR/USD is holding on to modest intraday gains above 1.1400.

The shared currency surged to a daily high of 1.1467 against its American rival, on hopes EU leaders will finally agree on a recovery fund. Talks extended throughout the weekend, with the focus on whether the financial aid should be grants or loans. EU summit chairman, Charles Michel, said the could contain 390 billion euros in grants, which somehow, seems to have cooled down concerns among the more reluctant representatives. The pair eased from the mentioned high but holds on to intraday gains. Meanwhile, the greenback is the weakest across the FX board.

Minor data coming from Europe has been ignored. Germany published the June Producer Price Index, which was down by 1.8% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. The EU released the May Current Account, which posted a seasonally adjusted surplus of €7.95 B, far below expected. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data today.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1430 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, after the initial test of the critical resistance area surrounding 1.1460. The 4-hour chart shows that the price develops above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, which remains well above the larger ones. Technical indicators, however, have eased within positive levels. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside, yet the pair would need quite a strong catalyst to resume its advance and beat the mentioned resistance area.

Support levels: 1.1415 1.1380 1.1345

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530