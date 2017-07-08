EUR/USD Forecast: retakes 1.18 handle on persistent USD selling bias

Having failed to extend Friday's NPF-led modest recovery move, the US Dollar edged slightly lower during Asian session on Tuesday and languished near 15-month lows. Overnight dovish remarkets from Fed's Kashkari and Bullard helped the EUR/USD major to recover back above the 1.1800 handle, in otherwise a muted trading activity. The price action clearly suggests that investors seems to have opted for a wait-and-watch strategy ahead of the latest US inflation figures, which would drive Fed rate hike expectations and eventually provide fresh impetus.

On the economic data front, the market seems to have largely ignored Monday's downbeat German industrial production figures, with persistent greenback selling bias turning out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's post-NFP uptick over the past couple of days.

Technically, the pair is rebounding from an immediate support marked by 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its latest leg of up-move from 1.1119 to 1.1910. Any follow through up-move is likely to confront some fresh supply near mid-1.1800s, above which the pair is likely to aim back towards conquering the 1.1900 handle.

On the flip side, weakness below 1.1765 horizontal level might continue to find some support near 1.1725-20 region, which if broken decisively should pave way for extension of the pair's corrective slide towards 1.1665 intermediate support en-route 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near the 1.1600 handle.