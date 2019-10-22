EUR/USD Forecast: Resuming the rally? Brexit votes and trade are the key

EUR/USD has been holding its gains and awaits Brexit votes.

US-Sino trade relations are also of interest.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is pointing to further gains for the pair.

"Brexit is a waste of time and energy" – the words of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reflect the frustration of many on both sides of the English Channel. Nevertheless, two critical Brexit votes are set to energize currency markets today.

MPs will have their first say on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal at around 18:00 GMT. He seems to have enough backing for the agreement from all sides of his Conservative Party and several members of the opposition. If passed, MPs will then debate the accord and attempt to stitch amendments to it, but that will wait for Wednesday or later.

Today's second vote is due shortly afterward and concerns the timetable. The government wishes to ram through all the needed legislation within three days. That second vote has lower approval chances. If it fails, the process will likely drag beyond the October 31 deadline.

The most likely scenario is for the first vote to pass and the second to fail. In this scenario, EUR/USD may tick up and follow the pound higher. In case of an instant failure, the euro may tumble down with sterling. In case Johnson wins both votes, the common currency has room to rally with sterling.

See Three scenarios for today's two critical Brexit votes

Why is the euro sensitive to developments in London? The euro-zone is also vulnerable to Brexit. Uncertainty and the risk of a no-deal Brexit weigh on the currency while having a clear path forward – even one that leads to decoupling – is currently preferred over a long drag.

EUR/USD is also set to move on developments related to US-Sino trade talks. President Donald Trump has expressed optimism, and his adviser Larry Kudlow said the administration might abandon its plans to slap new tariffs on China in December. However, other officials have been more cautious. Clarity on how things are going may move markets today.

There are no significant euro-zone developments today, but markets are awaiting a busy Thursday. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will preside over his last rate decision, and fresh Purchasing Managers' Indexes will also be of high interest.

Overall, Brexit is set to be the dominant theme today.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has been sliding back towards the former uptrend resistance line that now works as support. The trendline converges with 1.1140, which was a swing high last week, making it a critical line. Break or bounce? The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has fallen below 70 – thus leaving overbought conditions. Momentum remains upbeat, and the currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Bulls seem to be in control, but if EUR/USD makes a substantial move below 1.1140, the picture may change.

Resistance awaits at 1.1170, which capped EUR/USD earlier this week. It is closely followed by 1.1190, which held EUR/USD down in mid-August. The next level to watch is 1.1230, which stubbornly held it down earlier in August. 1.1250 is next.

Support awaits at 1.1115, which capped EUR/USD in mid-September. Lower, the 1.1160 was a resistance line in mid-October. It is followed by 1.10 – a psychologically critical level and also a fierce resistance in early October.