EUR/USD Forecast: Resuming the rally after the New Year's hangover?

- EUR/USD has kicked off 2020 with a retreat from the highs.
- China's RRR cut and optimism about US-Sino trade may help it recover.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is painting a moderately bullish picture.
What goes up, must come down – this saying is relevant to the party buzz and consequent hangover that revelers experience around New Year's – and EUR/USD moves. The world's most popular currency pair hit a four-month high on the last day of 2019 only to give it up as 2020 begins.
End-of-year flows have sent the dollar down in the dying days of 2019, and as a new year begins, the greenback is paring some of its losses. Profit-taking may continue. On the other hand, risk assets such as the euro have reasons to rise against the American currency.
China, the world's second-largest economy, announced a cut of 50 basis points in its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR), allowing banks to increase lending. Some $100 billion may be unleashed, having ripple effects beyond China's borders.
Moreover, the trade deal between Beijing and Washington is becoming more real. President Donald Trump announced that a signing ceremony would take place on January 15. This will be the first phase of the accord, with talks on the second phase likely to begin shortly afterward.
In the old continent, Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Indexes for December are showing improvement but still reflect contraction. France is the sole country enjoying growth according to the forward-looking surveys. Germany's PMI advanced from 43.4 to 43.7 according to the revised read, albeit still well below the 50-points threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
Markit's final US PMIs are due out later in the day, but traders will likely await ISM's Manufacturing PMI scheduled for Friday. Industrial sectors have been struggling all over the world, but consumers continue shopping and keep the global economy growing.
While liquidity conditions have significantly improved in comparison to the holiday season, some traders are still away and this may trigger erratic movements in markets.
Overall, profit-taking from the rally is set to battle upbeat news on Thursday.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Despite the recent pullback, the four-hour chart is moderately bullish. The currency pair trades above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. While momentum has waned, it remains positive.
Resistance awaits at 1.1220, which was a high point around Christmas. It is followed by 1.1240, a swing high close to New Year's. The next level to watch is 1.1280 – a swing high that should be examined with caution, as it was hit during extremely thin trading conditions around the new year. 1.1325 is next.
Support awaits at 1.12, which was a peak in mid-December. Next, we find 1.1175, another peak from the same period, and 1.1150 was another stepping stone on the way down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
