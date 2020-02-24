EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0820
- German IFO Survey showed an unexpected recovery in Business Climate in February.
- Coronavirus outbreak spreading outside China, market players in search of safety.
- EUR/USD holding above the 1.0800 figure, but unable to extend gains.
The EUR/USD pair is down this Monday, as risk aversion backs the American currency at the beginning of a new week. The pair gapped lower and bottomed at 1.0804, on weekend news indicating that the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread outside China. Italy, South Korea and Iran are reporting the larger number of cases. Fears that the outbreak becomes a pandemic and hit harder global growth dominate the market. Equities collapsed, with Wall Street poised to open with substantial losses, suggesting that concerns will continue to lead the way.
The shared currency bounced from the mentioned low and filled the weekly opening gap before stabilizing around 1.0820, helped by German data. The German Business Climate Survey for February showed that the index bounced to 96.1 from 95.2. The assessment of the current situation improved to 98.9 while expectations were also up, to 93.4 from 92.9.
The US has just released the January Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which improved to -0.25 from -0-51, also beating the market’s expectations of -0.92. The country will publish later the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, foreseen at 11.8 in February from -0.2 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has erased its extreme oversold conditions but was unable to run beyond the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.0850.In the 4-hour chart, the pair is holding above its 20 SMA but remains below the larger ones, which head sharply lower. Technical indicators are posting modest recoveries from their midlines, holding within positive levels although without enough strength to confirm a bullish continuation. The pair would need to extend its gains beyond 1.0861, the high from last Friday, to gain bullish traction.
Support levels: 1.0800 1.0770 1.0725
Resistance levels: 1.0860 1.0900 1.0930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
