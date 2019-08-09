EUR/USD forecast: Repeated rejections near 100-day EMA in favour bearish traders amid Italian political jitters

A combination of diverging forces triggered some intraday volatility on Thursday.

Renewed Italian political jitters now seem to keep a lid on any attempted up-move.

The EUR/USD pair some intraday volatile price swings on Thursday but remained well within a broader trading range held over the past few trading session. The pair initially slipped to sub-1.1200 level in the wake of a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand - supported by a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields amid an improvement in the global risk sentiment.

Diverging factors failed to inspire bulls

The shared currency was further weighed down by signs of growing tensions within Italy's ruling coalition that could lead to early elections in the Euro-zone’s third-biggest economy. Italy’s ruling League party said on Thursday that if its growing policy differences with its coalition partner the 5-Star Movement lead to a government collapse then the only option is to hold fresh elections.



The latest development pushed the Italian-German 10-year bond yield gap to just around 211 bps - the widest in a month - and exerted some additional downward pressure. Meanwhile, the downtick turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into in reaction to headlines that the German government is planning to increase its spending to fight the climate change.



The intraday uptick was further boosted by the US President Donald Trump's fresh criticism that Fed's monetary policy stance is keeping the greenback's value at a high level, which makes it harder for the US companies compete. The comments sparked concerns over currency-market intervention and lifted the pair to an intraday high level of 1.1230.



The positive momentum, however, lacked any strong bullish conviction and the pair once again started retreating from the 100-day EMA resistance. The pair finally posted modest losses and settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and was last seen hovering around the 1.1200 pivotal point.



Moving ahead, Friday's relatively thin Euro-zone economic docket seems unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) might influence the USD price dynamics and collaborate towards producing some short-term trading opportunities on the last trading day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to build on its positive momentum beyond the 1.1200 handle and repeated failures near the 100-day EMA barrier points to increasing selling bias at higher levels. However, it remains prudent to wait for a follow-through weakness below the 1.1160-50 immediate horizontal support before traders start positioning for a further near-term depreciating move back towards challenging the 1.1100 round figure mark ahead of the 1.1080-75 support zone.



On the flip side, any meaningful up-move back above the 1.1200 handle might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.1225-30 region (100-day EMA), which if cleared decisively might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and assist the pair to aim towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1330-40 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.1370 region and the 1.1400 handle.