EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable to test sub-1.0800 levels, German ZEW survey eyed

- EUR/USD was seen consolidating its recent losses to multi-month lows.
- The USD held near 4-1/2 month tops and kept the bulls on the defensive.
- Investors look forward to the German ZEW Survey for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair consolidated its recent losses to multi-year lows and remained confined in a narrow trading band on the first day of a new trading week. Relatively thin liquidity conditions amid the President’s Day holiday in the US held investors from placing any aggressive bets and led to a subdued/range-bound trading action on Monday. In absence of any fresh catalyst, the shared currency remained on the defensive on the back of growing pessimism about the Eurozone economic outlook, in particular the export-driven German economy – the region’s largest economy.
Bears maintain their dominant position
On the other hand, the US dollar held steady just below 4-1/2 month tops set on Friday, albeit lacked any firm directional bias and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the major. The market reaction to the PBoC's latest stimulus measures turned out to be rather muted. However, concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China continued lending some support to the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.
The pair continued with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery and remained depressed through the Asian session ahead of a highly watched German survey later this Tuesday. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index is expected to fall to 21.5 in February from 26.7 previous and the Current Situation index is also seen worsening to -10.3 from -9.5. A disappointing reading will further fuel speculations that the ECB monetary policy will have to remain accommodative for much longer and exert some fresh downward pressure on the common currency. From the US, the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, extremely oversold conditions warrant some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move. Meanwhile, immediate support is pegged near the 1.0800 round-figure mark and is followed by the lower end of a one-year-old descending trend-channel, currently near the 1.0785-80 region, which might help limit deeper losses, at least for now.
On the flip side, any attempted bounce might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.0870 level and should remain capped near the 1.0900-1.0910 region. That said, a sustained move beyond the mentioned barriers might trigger a short-covering move and lift the pair back towards a strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.0980-75 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to test 1.0800 ahead of German ZEW
Despite the latest recovery attempt from a new 34-month of 1.0823 reached in early Asia, the sentiment around the EUR/USD pair remains undermined by the German economic growth concerns and broad US dollar strength. Focus on German ZEW, coronavirus updates.
GBP/USD extends losses to sub-1.3000 area, UK unemployment rate in focus
GBP/USD stays mildly negative around 1.30 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. UK’s Brexit negotiator shares the same view as PM Boris Johnson, increases the risks of hard departure. UK employment statistics will be the key to clarify on the BOE’s bearish bias.
UK jobs preview: 3 reasons why Cable could bounce even if wage growth slows
Lower wages are bad news for workers and usually also for the pound – but these are abnormal times, and sterling may shine in response to the UK's December jobs report. The focus is on wage growth
Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline
Gold prices take the bids to $1,586.50, +0.35%, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.