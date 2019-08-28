- Italian political developments/ECB easing speculations weighed on the shared currency.
- A modest USD uptick added to the selling bias despite narrowing US-German yield spread.
The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick on Tuesday and finally settled with modest losses below the 1.1100 round figure mark, retreating farther from near two-week tops set in the previous session. Traders seemed unimpressed by the final German GDP growth figures, showing that the economy contracted by 0.1% during the second quarter of 2019, rather took cues from the Italian political arena, ruling 5-Star Movement halted the coalition talks with opposition Democratic Party.
ECB easing speculations continue to exert pressure
On the other hand, a subdued US Dollar demand - amid a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields - was overshadowed by the prospect of aggressive European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy easing in September and did little to lend any support. In fact, the US yield curve inversion deepened the lowest level since 2007 on Tuesday held the USD bulls on the defensive, albeit failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major.
Later during the US trading session, the greenback picked up some pace after the US President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and predicted that the two countries will be able to reach a trade deal. This coupled with the upbeat release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index, coming in at 135.1 for August as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 135.8 and 129.3 expected, exerted some additional downward pressure on the pair.
The pair traded with a mild negative bias for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, though the downside seemed limited, at least for the time being, amid narrowing US-German yield spread to the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018. Wednesday's relatively thin economic docket - featuring the release of German Gfk Consumer Confidence - leaves the pair at the mercy of broader market sentiment and the USD price dynamics.
Short-term technical outlook
Meanwhile, the technical picture remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and a follow-through weakness below the 1.1075 horizontal support will reaffirm the negative outlook. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark with some intermediate support near yearly lows - around the 1.1025 zone.
On the flip side, any attempted move beyond the 1.1100 handle might now confront some fresh supply near the overnight swing highs - around the 1.1115 region, above which the pair is likely to head towards testing the 1.1155-65 resistance zone. Momentum beyond the said barrier is likely to get extended further towards the 1.1200 round figure en-route the next major hurdle near 100-day SMA – currently near the 1.1210 region. The latter hindered the pair's bounce earlier this month and might continue to cap the upside, which if cleared decisively might negate any near-term bearish bias and pave the way for a further appreciating move.
