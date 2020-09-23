EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near two-month lows ahead of Eurozone/US PMIs

EUR/USD remained depressed for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.

The USD attracted some haven flows amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases.

Expectations of further easing by the ECB weighed on the euro ahead of PMI prints.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth consecutive session and fell to the lowest level since July 27th during the Asian session on Wednesday. Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections continued driving some haven flows towards the US dollar, which got an additional boost after Chicago Fed President Charles Evans struck a hawkish tone. Evans said that further quantitative easing may not provide additional lift to the US economy and it is possible for the Fed to raise interest rates before inflation starts to average 2%.

Meanwhile, comments by the ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta fueled expectations for further policy easing this year and weighed on the shared currency. Panetta said that the ECB should err on the side of providing too much stimulus rather than too little. Panetta also singled out the recent appreciation of the euro and said that it is one factor that we need to watch closely with regard to its implications for the medium-term inflation outlook. This comes amid worries that the economic recovery in the Eurozone is stalling, which further contributed to the downfall.

Hence, the key focus will be on the flash version of the Eurozone PMI prints for September. Even a slight disappointment might be enough to support the view that the picture in Europe has changed and continue exerting pressure on the major. Later during the early North American session, the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMIs, along with the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of the congressional testimony will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, a sustained break below 50-day SMA – for the first time since May –was seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent fall below August monthly swing lows, around the 1.1695 region, might have already set the stage for further weakness. Hence, some follow-through slide towards testing the 1.1600 round-figure mark, marking the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1683-1.2011 positive move, now looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards 61.8% Fibo. level, around the key 1.1500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, attempted recovery back above the 1.1700 mark now seems to confront stiff resistance near the 1.1735-40 horizontal support breakpoint. Any further move up might now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 1.1785 region (50-DMA).