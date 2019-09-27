The USD remained well supported by the recent encouraging trade developments.

Sour market sentiment further benefits the greenback’s relative safe-haven status.

Investors look forward to a slew of second-tier economic data for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair quickly reversed an early uptick and drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The pair initially rose to 1.0967 following the release of German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which bettered market expectations and came in at 9.9 for September, though the attempted move up met with some fresh supply at higher levels amid a stronger US Dollar. Despite the recent encouraging trade-related developments, the ongoing political drama in the United States led to a sudden intraday turnaround in the risk sentiment and underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. Against the backdrop of an impeachment inquiry against the US President Donald Trump, the House Intelligence Committee released the full complaint letter from the 'whistleblower' regarding Trump's concerning conversations with Ukraine and soured market sentiment.



On the economic data front, the final US GDP print came in to show that the economic growth stood at 2.0% annualize pace during the second quarter of 2019. This marked a sharp deceleration from the previous quarters 3.1% growth rate but matched original estimates and hence, did little to provide any meaningful impetus. Other second-tier economic data released from the US on Thursday showed that initial weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 20 ticked higher to 213K and wholesale inventories were up by 0.4 in July. Meanwhile, the goods trade balance showed a slightly lower deficit of $72.83 billion for August and finally, pending home sales rose 1.6% in August, both beating market expectations.



The remained depressed and dropped to fresh 28-month lows during the early Asian session on Friday, albeit manage to find some support near the 1.0900 round figure mark. The attempted tepid bounce lacked any obvious catalyst and hence, the risk remains skewed to the downside ahead of the key macro data. The EU will publish a flurry of Euro-zone confidence numbers, which might provide some short-term trading impetus ahead of the closely watched US Durable Goods orders data and Core PCE price index - the Fed’s favourite inflation measure - due later during the early North-American session. This along with the release August Personal Income, Personal Spending and the final version of the September UoM Consumer Sentiment Index might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

Looking at the technical picture, the bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and a follow-through weakness below the 1.0900 round-figure mark will reaffirm the negative outlook. The downward trajectory seems more likely to drag the pair further towards testing May 2015 swing lows near the 1.0840 region. On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.0965-70 region, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to head back towards reclaiming the key 1.10 psychological mark. Subsequent strength beyond the 1.1015-20 horizontal resistance could get extended but seems more likely to remain capped near a three-month-old descending trend-line resistance – currently around the 1.1045-50 region.