EUR/USD failed to capitalize on Friday’s early attempted bounce beyond 1.0800 mark.

Resurgent USD demand, amid a steep fall in US equity markets, exerted fresh pressure.

The US Senate fails to pass the COVID-19 bill and prompted some USD weakness.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early attempted recovery move on Friday, rather met with some fresh supply near the 1.0830 region. Resurgent US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp intraday fall of nearly 100 pips to fresh 37-month lows. The greenback continued benefitting from a global rush to hoard cash amid the worsening coronavirus crisis and got an additional boost from a fresh leg down in the US equity markets.

The pair remained on the defensive through the early Asian session on Monday, albeit continued showing some resilience at lower levels and managed to stage a modest intraday recovery back above the 1.0700 round-figure mark. The USD was being weighed down by the US Senate’s failure to pass the COVID-19 rescue package bill and the risk-off environment-led slide in the US Treasury bond yields, which remained supportive of the pair's attempted recovery move on the first day of a new trading week.

The pair has now moved back closer to mid-1.0700s, though it remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move or the uptick once again meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics, which might turn out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the previous session's intraday pullback points to persistent selling interest at higher levels. This comes on the back of a break below a 2-1/2-year-old descending trend-line support and further reinforces the near-term bearish outlook. However, diverging RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

In the meantime, the 1.0800 round-figure mark now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.0830-35 supply zone. Momentum beyond the mentioned barriers could get extended, albeit might face stiff resistance and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 1.0880 strong resistance.

On the flip side, the pair might continue to find some support near mid-1.0600s, which if broken will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards the next relevant support, around the 1.0590 region. The downfall could further get extended towards the key 1.0500 psychological mark before the pair eventually drops to challenge December 2016 swing lows, around the 1.0380-65 region.