EUR/USD Forecast: Remains vulnerable near 2-month lows ahead of German IFO data

- EUR/USD failed to take advantage of Friday's mixed Eurozone PMI prints.
- Worries about China's coronavirus underpinned the USD's safe-haven status.
- Investors now eye the German IFO business sentiment data for a fresh impetus.
The bearish pressure surrounding the shared currency remained unabated on the last trading day of the week and dragged the EUR/USD pair to its lowest level since early December, around the 1.1025 region. The pair seemed unimpressed by the mixed Eurozone PMI prints, rather took cues from the broad-based USD strength during the second half of the day. In fact, the Markit Manufacturing for the Eurozone rose to 47.8 in January, from 46.3 previous, but was largely negated by a slight disappointment from the Services PMI, which dropped to 52.2 from 52.8 and kept the Composite PMI unchanged at 50.9.
On the other hand, worries on China’s coronavirus – following a surge in confirmed cases and death tolls – continued underpinning the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The USD uptick got an additional boost after Friday's data showed that the Services PMI rose to the highest level since last March. At 53.2 for January, the reading helped offset the disappointment from the US Manufacturing PMI (falling to 51.7 in January from 52.4 previous) and pushed the Composite PMI to a 10-month high level of 53.1 during the reported month.
The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, or near two-month lows and recorded the fourth consecutive weekly losses, the longest losing streak since November 2018. The pair remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Monday as market participants now look forward to the release of the German IFO business sentiment data for January for a fresh impetus. Meanwhile, the US economic docket lacks any major market-moving releases and hence, the broader market risk sentiment might continue to influence the USD's safe-haven demand, which might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, for now, seems to have stalled the recent downward trajectory near the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1239 positive move. The mentioned support, around the 1.1015 region, should now as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained breakthrough might turn the pair vulnerable to break through the key 1.10 psychological mark and aim towards testing November monthly swing lows support near the 1.0980 region.
On the flip side, attempted recovery moves might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.1060 region (50% Fibo. level). Any subsequent positive move seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.1090-1.1100 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line support breakpoint.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
